A Livermore Community Blood Drive will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, noon to 6 p.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., Livermore.
Every day, Bay Area hospitals need more than 300 units of blood to keep sick and injured patients alive. All are invited to donate, to bring a friend or family member to the drive, and to give the gift of life to friends and neighbors who need it. Register at www.redcrossblood.org and use ASBURY925 as the Sponsor Code, or call Tony Gnecco at (925) 895-7794 for more information. A September bonus is that all donors will receive a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips via email.