A Livermore Community Blood Drive takes place on Friday, Oct. 18, from noon to 6 p.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Avenue.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. The Livermore community is invited to take part in the monthly event and donate blood for hospital patients in our neighborhoods and across the nation. The need for blood is constant, but only 3 percent of the U.S. population donates. By rolling up a sleeve, donors can play a critical role in saving lives. Register at www.redcrossblood.org and use ASBURY925 as the Sponsor Code, or call Tony Gnecco at 925.895.7794.