The Livermore Drum Circle will host a drum circle in front of the Bankhead Theater, Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This outdoor community event will take place on the lawn and feature improvisational drumming. Participants should bring their drum or arrive early to rent one. As there might be limited bench space available, attendees are also encouraged to bring chairs. Masks are appreciated.
According to the Livermore Drum Circle’s website, the group aims to provide inclusive drumming events that welcome everyone, build friendships and strengthen the community through music making experiences. Phil Didlake, drum circle facilitator, said the group also works with special needs individuals.
For more information, visit livermoredrumcircle.com.