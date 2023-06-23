Livermore BSA Troop 939 will mark its 100th anniversary on Saturday, June 24, with an invitation-only dinner for current and past members and their families.
Eagle Scouts from Troop 939 also carried a banner in the Livermore Rodeo Parade this month proclaiming the 100-year milestone.
Initially chartered as Troop 1 in 1923, the unit was renamed Troop 939 in 1958, a year after becoming a chartered troop under the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore. The troop is the second oldest in the Bay Area.
The troop has produced 99 Eagle Scouts, the highest rank in Scouting. To earn their Eagle badge, Scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.