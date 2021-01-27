Livermore’s popular geocaching treasure hunt, launched in November as a fun way to learn about the city, is being extended through the end of winter.
Debbie Bell, a management analyst for the Department of Public Works, said more than 500 people have followed the clues and GPS coordinates left by L’more the Basset Hound to find the geocaches to learn about the city’s roads, traffic signals, pipes, buildings, and other municipal assets by scanning the QR codes.
Those who find all five geocaches can enter their gamecards in a raffle for a chance to win prizes.
Each cache is hidden outdoors, and the game is considered COVID-19 safe. For more information, go to visitwww.livermoreassets.net/geocache-2020 or www.cityoivermore.net.