Driving by at 30 miles per hour, as Holmes curves into First Street, hundreds of rose bushes blur together creating a larger-than-life bouquet known as Hansen Park.
Recently, members of the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club (LAVGC) have stepped up to volunteer their expertise and energy in maintaining the park’s historic beauty, resulting in the dual benefits of conserving city funds while fostering community involvement.
“In October, we dead-headed the roses,” said Lydia Roberts, who is heading the effort. The technique is used to remove spent blossoms enforcing a plant to rebloom. “We have a pruning day scheduled for January. We hope to take over the general maintenance of the roses, including fertilizing, mulching, and restoring or replacing roses.”
Such community stewardship is promoted and valued by the city.
“There have been cost reductions to landscape maintenance over the last several years. Additionally, there have been efforts by Mayor Marchand and the City of Livermore to foster community involvement and engagement,” said Jeff Shafer, of Livermore’s Public Works Department. “The efforts of the garden club have clearly enhanced the maintenance of the rose garden. The city values and appreciates all of their efforts.”
Hansen Park, often referred to simply as the rose park, got its start in the mid-1930s, evolving over the last eight decades. Many of the roses originally planted in the park were those hybridized by Dr. Walter Lammerts, a Livermore horticulturist who introduced 46 roses between 1940 and 1981, including Chrysler Imperial, American Heritage, Bewitched, High Noon, Queen Elizabeth and Starfire.