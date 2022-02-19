After skipping 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Livermore-Granada Boosters will hold the 11th annual “Race to the Flagpole” on Saturday, Feb. 26, starting at Independence Park in Livermore and continuing through Sycamore Grove Park.
The fundraiser is open to all ages and will include a 5K run/walk, 10-K run, and 1-mile fun run. Proceeds will support booster club scholarships. Race-day registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. at Independence Park, 2798 Holmes St. The 10K will start at 8:45am and 5K at 9 a.m. The 1-mile fun run will begin at 10:15 a.m.
To preregister, visit livermoregranadaboosters.org. All participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, medal, and post-race refreshments.