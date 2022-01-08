Livermore’s Tri Valley Sikh Center, partnered with Sikhs For Humanity and private vaccination administrator BJRX LTC Pharmacy, to hold a free, day-long vaccination event for the local community, on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The event was advertised on the CDC website and drew significant interest from the local and neighboring communities. The drive offered Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson boosters, as well as children‘s (ages 5 to 12) Pfizer shots. A total of 1126 vaccinations were administered to a broad representation of diverse communities that make up the East and the South Bay.
The Livermore Gurdwara, as it is informally known, hosted the event at its premises and the congregation volunteered at the event in various capacities. Congregants and volunteers participated in registration activities, parking coordination and traffic control, managing the public throughout the vaccination process, and overseeing the waiting and recovery areas.
Notably, the congregation had 11 licensed health care professionals volunteering to administer the shots, alongside professionals from the private administrator, effectively doubling the number of vaccinations being done at one time. This expansion of capacity contributed to being able to vaccinate everyone who showed up, despite over half of the registrations being made on the event day itself.
In addition, the Gurdwara's volunteer-run community kitchen, known as Langar kitchen, provided food and refreshments throughout the day. This was supplemented by the donation of pizzas for the attendees by local pizzerias.
The Livermore Gurdwara offers a place of worship for the Sikh religion and is open for attendance by all. It services residents from Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and surrounding communities. In addition to offering religious services, the Gurdwara kitchen which is tasked with providing free food to everyone regardless of their religious beliefs, race, social or financial status.
The organization also offers various programs to learn about Sikh religion, Gurmukhi language, and training on Indian classical instruments, as well as other outreach initiatives like serving prepared meals to the homeless during the pandemic and periodic food drives.
TVSC is located at 2089 N. Livermore Ave., in Livermore. The next scheduled vaccination drive at TVSC or Gurdwara is by appointment only on Jan. 08, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For appointments, visit myturn.ca.gov.