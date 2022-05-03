After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Livermore Valley High School hosted district third graders for its annual Ag Day on Thursday, April 21.
Despite the rain, and even some hail, high school students and FFA volunteers guided groups of third graders on tours of interactive learning experiences, reinforcing the role agriculture plays in their daily lives and the community. The younger students learned about the lifecycle of fruits and vegetables, including how they are grown and harvested.
They also learned about raising livestock, including how to shear sheep, shoe horses, and toss a lasso, and about the connection between agriculture and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education.
“We are so fortunate to have the only high school in Alameda County with an agriculture department,” said Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Superintendent Kelly Bowers. “Providing our younger students opportunities to learn from older students, high school teachers. and community partners in these ‘outdoor classrooms’ not only helps them to understand more about Livermore’s proud agricultural heritage, but also expands their understanding of future agricultural education pathways and career opportunities that are sometimes less talked about in Silicon Valley.”