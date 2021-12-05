Livermore High School will hold its annual holiday boutique, a fundraiser for the school’s Safe & Sober Grad Night celebration next spring. The boutique will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the high school’s large and small gyms.
The boutique will include more than 60 local crafters, artists, commercial vendors and student booths.
The 2022 Safe & Sober Grad Night, designed to keep seniors safe while they celebrate graduation, will be held Friday, June 10, at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk.
For more information on the boutique, email lhsholidayboutique@gmail.com.