Livermore is hosting its fifth annual “Poetry in a Test Tube” contest to celebrate the city’s scientific heritage.
Entrants must reside in Livermore and any style of poem is acceptable as long as it relates to science.
First, second, and third-place winners in each of four divisions -- Youth (K-5th grade), Middle School, High School, and Adult -- will receive $75, $50, and $25, respectively.
Entries should be sent by email to LivermorePoetLaureate@gmail.com with “Science Poetry Contest” in the subject line.
Entries should include the contestant’s name, address, and phone number, grade level and school (for students), along with title of the poem and contest division.
Poems are due no later than Thursday, March 25.