The City of Livermore is sponsoring a free community activity: a geocaching adventure with L'more the Basset Hound.
L’more has hidden five caches throughout Livermore for families to learn about community-owned assets. Assets include things like roads, traffic signals, pipes, buildings and more. Geocaching is a modern-day treasure hunt for all ages. To play, participants type GPS coordinates into a mapping app and use the results and a clue to find the location of a hidden cache (pronounced cash). The cache will have a QR code to a fun quiz and a clue and coordinates to the next location. Anyone who finds all five caches before Jan. 5 will be entered in a raffle to win prizes.
The geocache game is designed for participants of all ages and is COVID-19 safe. Each cache is hidden outdoors; participants can do the activity in their pod; and there’s nothing to touch along the way. For instructions, visit www.livermoreassets.net/geocache-2020 or www.cityoflivermore.net.