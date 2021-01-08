Five local nonprofit organizations have each received $2,000 from the Gene Morgan Insurance Agency in Livermore.
The agency said it was grateful that it was able to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic while so many small businesses were forced to close, and it wanted to help those in need.
The agency asked its customers to vote on deserving local organizations, with the top 5 receiving donations: Open Heart Kitchen, Valley Humane Society, Tri-Valley Haven, Shepherd’s Gate, and Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center.