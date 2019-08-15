Each month, the Livermore Knights of Columbus recognizes at least one member and a family that models Christian family values, live their faith through action and make outstanding contributions to the council and the community.
For the month of July, the Knight of the Month award goes to Ricardo Garcia. Ricardo is a leader of the Council’s Hispanic Round Table and one of its Membership Directors. He is being recognized for his key contributions in the month of July helping prepare for this year’s recruitment and member retention efforts. He also cooked a delicious meal at the July business meeting.
It is a sweep for the Garcia family as they also garnered the Family of the Month award. Lady Ana Laura Cerda and their children were on hand helping serve lunch to the veterans during the annual 4th of July barbecue at the VA Hospital.