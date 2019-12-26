Members of the Livermore Knights of Columbus capped a year of charitable giving by delivering Christmas Gift Baskets to families around Livermore on Saturday, December 14. In addition, the Knights distributed 100 winter jackets to children as part of the Cheryl Ruth Coats for Kids program.
Knights and their families help sort and wrap gifts during the preceding week. Those who delivered the gifts enjoyed and were moved by the experience of bringing Christmas joy to members of the community who are in need.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization, is devoted to works of charity. They raise funds through various community events and donate the net proceeds to worthy causes, mostly in Livermore and the Tri-Valley region