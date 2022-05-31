The BikeMobile, a free bicycle repair service sponsored by the Alameda County Transportation Commission, will make stops at all three Livermore Public Library branches during June.
Mechanics will be on hand to fix flat tires, adjust brakes and gears, or replace broken or worn-out parts, including chains, seats, and tires. The BikeMobile will be at the Springtown Library, 998 Bluebell Dr., from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 21; at the Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24; and at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
The service, part of the county’s Safe Routes to Schools Program, is open to all ages. No pre-registration is required, however, the BikeMobile is only able to guarantee to fix bikes for the first 20 people who sign up the day of the event.
The BikeMobile will also conduct two 30-minute online information sessions via Zoom in June. The first session, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, will explain why bicycles are good for their riders and the environment and will explore such innovations as chicken stunt bikes, banana bikes, and couch bikes. To join the session, visit bit.ly/379Yism. The second online session, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, will offer a tutorial on how to fix flat tires. To join the session, visit bit.ly/3vbnRSa.
During each of the online sessions, the BikeMobile will give away a free bike accessory kit, including a u-lock, light set, pump, and patch kit.