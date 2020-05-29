The Livermore Public Library will be encouraging reading this summer with game boards, downloaded from the internet, that can be completed for free books and awards.
While library locations remain closed because of COVID-19 and Alameda County’s shelter-in-place restrictions, the library’s digital resources, including electronic books, audiobooks, streaming movies, research databases and digital magazines and newspapers remain available.
Starting Monday, June 1, patrons can register for the “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover” summer reading program on the library’s website (www.LivermoreLibrary.net) or by calling (925) 373-5500.
There library is offering programs targeting pre-readers, young readers, teens, and adults. Participants may read books they already own or access digital library resources until the branches reopen. While game boards are available online, paper board be mailed to patrons if printing at home is not an option.
The pre-readers program encourages parents and children to read together. Those who complete their boards will earn a free book and a reading ribbon award.
Readers in grades K - 6 can also earn prizes, including science kits and vouchers for ice cream, by completing game boards as they read, with a goal of 30-minutes per game-board space. Those who reach their final goal will also receive a medal and get to choose a free book.
Teens can earn prizes for reading whatever they like, with prizes based on the amount of time spent reading. Everyone who completes the first level of the game is guaranteed a prize, while teens who complete a second-level challenge will be entered into a drawing for a book ($15 value) of their choice. There is also a grand-prize drawing for those who complete the third level.
The adult program, for those 18 and older, will feature a Field Notebook game board with three “expeditions.” Those who complete two activities from each “expedition” will earn a prize and entry into a drawing for gift certificates to local businesses and restaurants. Adults can play the game entirely online, or download and complete a paper "Field Notebook" from the library's website.
The summer reading programs are supported by Friends of the Livermore Library and run through August 12. Other sponsors include Foster’s Freeze, Livermore Area Parks and Recreation District, Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake, and Quest Science Center.