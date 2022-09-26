The first meeting of a new History Book Club hosted by the Livermore Public Library will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to discuss “The Year 1000: What Life was Like at the Turn of the Last Millennium, An Englishman’s World” by Robert Lacey.
Lacey is a British author and historian who served as a consultant for the award-winning Netflix series, “The Crown,” about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The book club will meet in-person at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. The meeting will also be available vis Zoom.