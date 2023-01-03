Sydney Dent has been named 2022 Volunteer of the Year by the Livermore Public Library.
The library also recognized Addie McMichael as Young Adult Volunteer of the Year and Judy Pickett as Volunteer of the Year in support of Literacy, while the Friends of the Livermore Library named
Tanya Stout and Lindsey Murray as its Volunteers of the Year.
Dent has been hosting the Civic Center Library’s monthly Writers Meetup for Adults since 2017, including creating the agenda, facilitating writing exercises, and acting as the group’s liaison with library staff. The group is open to adults interested in writing their first book, those seeking the motivation to write, and published writers seeking support and encouragement.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dent kept the Writers Meetup running by hosting the program in an online format. At the library’s request, the meetings are now conducted in a hybrid online and in-person format to increase participation.
McMichael, who helped keep library shelves and books clean and organized, was recognized for taking on the added challenge last summer of helping coordinate the efforts of over 60 other young adult volunteers. She was responsible for sending out reminders to ensure that there were always enough volunteers for the library’s many events and programs.
Pickett was cited for her past efforts to help adult learners reach their goals and her more recent role as a tutor-trainer for the library’s literacy program. During the pandemic, Pickett helped the library transition to an online training to keep the program running. Pickett also designed and edited “Our Celebration Stories,” the library’s first published collection of adult learner stories, created for the literacy program’s 35th anniversary.
Stout and Murray were honored for their efforts to reopen the Friends of the Livermore Public Library bookstore, off the lobby of the Civic Center Library, after being closed for nearly a year because of the pandemic. They took on the task of cleaning every book, shelf, and cupboard in the bookstore and reorganized the bookshelves in preparation for reopening. They also rewrote the bookstore’s procedural manual to account for a streamlined sorting process.
Both Stout and Murray continue to work in the bookstore, while Stout also serves as vice president of the nonprofit Friends of the Livermore Public Library.