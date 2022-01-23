The Livermore Public Library will host events for children, teens, and adults throughout February to celebrate Black History Month.
Activities for children will include “Take & Make” craft kits inspired by Black inventors, scientists, and entrepreneurs. A straw rocket craft project will honor mathematician Katherine Johnson, a traffic light project will honor inventor Garrett Morgan, and an elevator project honors inventor Alexander Miles.
A different kit can be picked up at each of the library’s locations, to encourage community members to visit different branches. The craft kits will include instructions and any special supplies needed to complete the project.
The library will also offer a “Take and Make” spa facial craft kit for teens that honors Madam C. J. Walker, who became the first documented self-made female millionaire in the U.S. after developing and marketing a line of cosmetics and haircare products designed specifically for Black women.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, the library will also host a virtual Black History Jeopardy contest for teens, highlighting Black history in the fields of science, innovation, politics, activism, athletics, entertainment, and literature.
The Zoom-based program, with prizes for the winners, will begin at 7 p.m. To access the program, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/86180536755.
Programs for adults will include a Zoom-based panel discussion with several Black authors on the “Power of Storytelling” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The discussion will be led by Tina Jones Williams, who will be joined by local authors Dera R. Williams, Geraldine Cynthia Forte, Kevin E. Eastman, and R.C. Barnes.
To access the program, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/87826493999.
Other virtual programs for adults include “Speaking of Wine,” with local Black vintners Aaliyah Nitoto, with Free Range Flower Winery, and Phil Long, with Longevity Wines, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89765525755.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, the library will host a virtual performance by Destiny Muhammad, known as the Harpist from the Hood, who will also discuss the African American jazz harp legacy.
The Zoom link for the 7 p.m. performance is us06web.zoom.us/j/81961987515.
On the last day of the month, Monday, Feb. 28, the library will host a live, virtual performance by the Encore Players of Livermore, a community theater group, and the African American Body of Laboratory Employees, a Black networking and support group from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, of “Abolitionist Monologues: When Freedom Speaks.”
The Zoom link for the 7 p.m. program is us02web.zoom.us/j/87227354737.
All Black History Month events hosted by the library are free and open to the public. For more information, go to livermorelibrary.net.