The Livermore Public Library will celebrate the Lunar New Year from Tuesday, Jan. 24, to Saturday, Jan. 28, with activities at all branch libraries.
The Lunar New Year marks the beginning of a calendar year in which every month is based on a lunar cycle. It is celebrated in several cultures, including China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Scheduled activities include paper dragon craft sessions at the Springtown branch library at 4 p.m. Tuesday and at the Rincon branch library at 3 p.m. Friday.