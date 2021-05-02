In celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the Livermore Public Library will host a discussion of the 2019 film “The Farewell” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 18.
Directed by Lulu Wang and starring Awkwafina, the PG-rated movie centers on a Chinese family who learns that their grandmother has only a short time left to live. They decide to keep her in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to gather the family before she dies.
The discussion will be held virtually via Zoom. Library card holders can also watch the film for free on the library’s video-streaming platform, Kanopy.
For a link to join the discussion, go to https://bit.ly/2OXlW2s. To obtain a library card or for assistance accessing Kanopy, go to www.livermorelibrary.net or call 925-373-5505.