The Livermore Public Library will resume its early learning programs for children in April with outdoor classes.
“Sing and Learn Babies,” for children from birth to 12 months old, will be held on the lawn outside the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue, near the Storytime Room, at 10:15 a.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from April 6 through May 25.
The free class is designed to provide babies with the opportunity to hear language and encourage young families to get to know one another. Families are asked to bring their own blankets and facemasks will be required for everyone over the age of 2.
The Tuesday and Thursday classes will be the same and families are asked to only attend one class per week. Registration is not required.
“Music and Movement” classes are designed to help young children develop motor and social skills, as well as encourage language development independence. Although the classes are targeted for children from 1 to 5 years old, older children are also welcome.
The free classes will be held at 10:15 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, on the patio at the Civic Center Library, near the main entrance, from April 5 through May 31.
Space is limited and registration is required by calling the library at (925) 373-5505. Families are asked to attend only one session per week. Facemasks will be required.
The library will be closed during class times with no public restrooms. For more information, go to www.livermorelibrary.net.