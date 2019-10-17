The 43rd USA/Canada Lions Leadership Forum took place September 19-21 in Spokane, Wash. Ben Barrientos, the President of the Livermore Lions Club, along with his wife Ann, attended the event. This forum is held annually in either the U.S. or Canada.
Available to all 1,600-plus Lions who came to the forum were four different seminars each day, with topics including Training Leader Dogs for the Blind, Creating Successful Youth Projects, Building a World without Blindness, Grant Writing for Vision Equipment, Synergy Through Action, and an update on the Diabetes Research at the City of Hope in Southern California.
Lions Leadership Forums are designed to offer leadership education and information. It provides an opportunity for Lions from all 50 states and Canada to meet, share ideas, and grow as Lion leaders while having a fun time doing it.
Next year the Lions Leadership Forum will be held in Louisville, Ky., and the following year in Des Moines, Iowa. Ben and Ann have already signed up for Louisville, home to the Kentucky Derby, the mint julep, Louisville Slugger bats, the signature open-faced sandwich called the Hot Brown, and of course Kentucky bourbon.
The Livermore Lions Club meets every 3rd Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Emil Villa's Restaurant on Pacific Avenue. All are welcome to attend. The Club's next scheduled event is the Christmas Boutique, held on Saturday, November 2, at the Bothwell Arts Center on 8th St.