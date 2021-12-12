The Livermore Lions Club is holding its annual Student Speaker Contest next February in Livermore.
Students will give a five- to 10-minute speech on the topic "How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?" The contest is open to high school students. Last year's winner was a junior from Livermore High.
These contests are held statewide. Each finalist uses the same speech at each level. At the beginning levels, the winners receive cash rewards. As they advance, they receive $4,500 and $6,500 in college scholarships. The final winner receives $10,000, making a total of $21,000 in scholarships.
Some past state winners have come from Ukiah, Ventura, Sonoma, and San Jose. This contest was started in 1937 by the San Joaquin Valley Lions.
For more information or to enter, call 805-405-8742.