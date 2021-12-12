Livermore, CA (94550)

Today

Rain. High near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.