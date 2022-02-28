Each year the Livermore Lions Club holds its Student Speakers Contest, which is open to all students in grades 9-12.
This year it was held on Feb. 6 at Emil Villa's restaurant on Pacific Avenue. The topic for the 5-10 minute speech was "How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?"
At this year's contest the winner was Morgan Jamaca, a senior at Heritage High School in Brentwood. She was coached by her debate teacher Josh Cauley. The contest finalists were Lekha Anand, from Amador High School in Pleasanton; and Selaya Webb, Adam Gee, and David Webb all from Heritage High School.
The judges who decided the winner were Sam Stone, a retired scientist from the Livermore Lab, Bob Cowgill, a retired executive director at AT&T, and Dr. Elizabeth McWhorter, an educator at Las Positas College. The three timers and two tellers were members of the Livermore Lions Club. The contest chair was Ann Lopez.
In the Livermore area, the second level of the Student Speakers Contest will have three speakers: Winner Morgan Jamaca, the winner from the Dublin host Lions Club, and the winner from the Danville Lions Club. This contest will take place on March 12, at the same venue. Livermore Lions President Ben Barrientos will be chairing the event.
The contest provides scholarships for higher education. Using the same speech, the winner may advance 5 more levels and end up with a grand total of $21,000 in scholarships and $500 in cash.
For more information, visit md4lions.org/student-speakers-contest.