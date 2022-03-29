The Livermore Lions Club recently received the Club Excellence Award from the Lions Governor of California District 4c3, which encompasses 42 Lions Clubs in the counties of Alameda and Contra Costa.
The club was honored to be selected as one of the most active clubs in the district. The Lions motto is "We serve," and the Livermore Lions continued to serve the community even during the worst parts of the pandemic.
Through club fundraising and food donations, the club delivered 1,000 pounds of food and 400 meals to local families in need; collected eye glasses from donation boxes in the Tri-Valley area, which totaled nearly 2,500 pairs; and supported Lions in Sight, Eye of the Lion, Canine Companions, Girl Scout Troops, Shepherd's Gate and other charities.
The club's next fundraiser is its annual take-out cioppino dinner, on April 30. Proceeds will benefit the Lions Club International Relief Fund for Ukrainian refugees. One of the next service projects is preparing food for the "Special Kids' Day Fair" in May, at Freedom High School in Brentwood; and in June, the club will cook a pancake breakfast for the eighth-grade graduation at East Avenue Middle School.