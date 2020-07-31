As a fundraiser for Livermore schools, the Livermore Lions Club will award prizes to the three most “liked” pet-in-a-costume photos posted to its Facebook page between now and Aug. 16.
There is a $20 fee for entering the contest, with the proceeds going to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District to help purchase distance-learning equipment for students.
The photo with the most “likes” will receive a first-place prize of $100. Second place will receive $50, while third place will receive $25.
Photos must be posted by midnight, Aug. 16, and winners will be announced Aug. 17. The entry fee can be paid using PayPal at paypal.me/livermorelions, or by sending a check made out to the Livermore Lions Club at P.O. Box 975, Livermore, CA 94550.