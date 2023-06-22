The City of Livermore's Salute to the Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at Robertson Park on Tuesday, July 4.
While the most recent fireworks shows have been hosted downtown by Livermore Downtown Inc. atop the parking garage on Railroad Avenue, the city has decided to move the show back to Robertson Park to offer better crowd management and safety. Livermore Downtown Inc. remains an active partner in this year's event.
Entry gates open at 4 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m., with the fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m. and lasting 20 minutes. Fireworks will be launched from the softball fields and gates will reopen after the show has ended.
Visit the city website for a site map and detailed information about parking restrictions in the surrounding neighborhoods: www.LivermoreCA.gov/Fireworks
The first 2,000 people in attendance will receive an American Flag fan courtesy of sponsor Marcel Orthodontics. Attendees can enjoy live music from local band "Foam Riders of Livermore," and everyone is encouraged to bring food from their favorite local restaurant or enjoy food trucks at the event. Consumption of alcohol and possession of open containers of alcohol is not allowed. Pets, glass containers and pop-ups are also not permitted.
The Livermore High School Varsity Dance Team and Varsity Girls Basketball team will fundraise as they provide an activity zone for kids from 5 to 8 p.m. Their kids' zone will offer cash-only children’s activities including face painting, games and more. They’ll also have water and glow sticks for purchase. Look for the activities tents on the map.
The event is free for pedestrians and bicyclists. Pedestrians and bicyclists should use the path/sidewalk entrances (reference map on website). Pedestrians will not be allowed to use the Robertson Park roadway entrance at Concannon Blvd. and Arroyo Road.
Robertson Park is located at 3200 Robertson Park Rd.
Important reminder: All fireworks are illegal in the City of Livermore, including “Safe and Sane” fireworks that may be legal to purchase in other cities. The city council recently approved amendments to the City’s fireworks ordinance (Chapter 9.40) to include a social hosting provision. The social hosting provision goes into effect June 22, 2023. The provision holds the property owner or person in charge of hosting a gathering where fireworks are being discharged liable for their guests’ actions on their property. The provision applies when the guest using the fireworks cannot be identified.