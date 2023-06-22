Fireworks Unsplash

The City of Livermore's Salute to the Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at Robertson Park on Tuesday, July 4.

While the most recent fireworks shows have been hosted downtown by Livermore Downtown Inc. atop the parking garage on Railroad Avenue, the city has decided to move the show back to Robertson Park to offer better crowd management and safety. Livermore Downtown Inc. remains an active partner in this year's event.