Livermore is now accepting applications for its Tourism and Special Event Grants program.
The city will award five $2,000 grants to organizations sponsoring an event or activity that promotes Livermore as a tourist destination, including local wineries and the downtown area.
In announcing the program for 2022, city staff said preference would be given to new and innovative events that have not yet been supported by a Tourism and Special Event Grant. Expected attendance, in-person or virtually, must be at least 1,000.
Organizations interested in applying for a grant must complete an online form on the city’s website. For more information, email the Innovation and Economic Development Department at oied@LivermoreCA.gov.