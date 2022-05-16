The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department will offer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training for community members with Tuesday evening classes at the Operations Service Center, 3333 Busch Road in Pleasanton, May 17 through June 21.
The classes will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. One class will also be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 4.
CERT training is an opportunity to learn about basic disaster preparedness and is open to those who live or work in either Livermore or Pleasanton. Participants must be at least 16 years of age and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
To register or for more information, call 925 454-2361.