The Livermore Police Department is accepting applications for its summer Police Youth Academy, a two-week program for Livermore teens to meet the officers who serve the city and learn about policing as patrol, dispatch, crime scene investigations, and other police procedures. The program will run from Monday, June 19, to Thursday, June 29, and is open to Livermore residents from 13 to 17. For more information, contact Officer Rich Hill, rhill@livermoreca.gov e information, contact Nathan Brumley at 925-373-5572 or njbrumley@livermoreca.gov.
top story
Livermore Police Accepting Applications for Summer Youth Academy
featured
- Updated
An Oak tree fell on the historic Lighthouse Baptist Church on Neal and Second streets in Pleasanton, Tuesday, March 14 around 11:30 a.m. The tree landed on a portion of the church that is used as a nursery. That part of the church was empty a…
Latest News
