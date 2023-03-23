LOGO - Livermore Police Department LPD

The Livermore Police Department is accepting applications for its summer Police Youth Academy, a two-week program for Livermore teens to meet the officers who serve the city and learn about policing as patrol, dispatch, crime scene investigations, and other police procedures. The program will run from Monday, June 19, to Thursday, June 29, and is open to Livermore residents from 13 to 17. For more information, contact Officer Rich Hill, rhill@livermoreca.gov e information, contact Nathan Brumley at 925-373-5572 or njbrumley@livermoreca.gov.