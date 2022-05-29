Working to build the lines of communication between the police and some of its most vulnerable residents, the Livermore Police Department (LPD) has launched the Special Needs Registry (SNR).
Implemented just a few weeks ago, the program was created by officer Andrew Graycar. As a policeman and the parent of a special needs child, Graycar believes his unique perspective and position allows him to see things from “both sides of the aisle.”
“Livermore PD consulted with special needs parent groups, as well as neurodiverse individuals, who both contributed input for the Special Needs Registry during the development process,” Graycar said.
The goal of the LPD is to support local residents and provide special assistance when needed, and the SNR provides responding officers with the information to do just that.
According to the SNR webpage, parents and caregivers may enroll a person of any age with any type of medical condition or disability, including but not limited to, autism spectrum disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, bipolar disorder and Down syndrome. Adults with special needs may also enroll themselves in the program. If someone is unable to provide consent due to their disability, a parent or caregiver can provide legal documentation to show they have the legal authority to make decisions for the person enrolling.
The registration form allows participants to include information regarding triggers, preferred communication methods, stimming behaviors (repetitive or unusual body movements or noises), sensory issues, cognitive abilities and de-escalation methods specific and unique to them. Once registered, the information will be immediately disseminated to responding patrol officers without having to ask the individual/parents/guardians unnecessary questions during a high-stress call for service. Only Livermore PD personnel who require this information to complete their duties will have access to it.
“If a participant of the SNR goes missing and is reported by the parent/guardian, information about their physical appearance, the most likely places where they would go, as well as triggers, stimulants and de-escalation techniques will be sent to Livermore PD officers,” said Graycar. “If the individual has not been reported missing and is incapable of effectively communicating his/her name when encountered by an officer, a geogr\aphical records check of the neighborhood for individuals registered nearby, coupled with the physical appearance provided, may allow us to identify the individual faster. This will then allow Livermore PD to use the contact information on file to reunite the individual with their parents/guardians.”
The inspiration to implement the program came to Graycar after a few nights working the graveyard shift.
“I came into contact with elderly individuals in the early morning hours who were unable to communicate, due to having dementia, and were completely unaware of their surroundings, “ he explained. “Not knowing who they were, where they lived or anything about them led to obvious difficulties. With the Special Needs Registry in place, the Livermore Police Department is expecting to have a higher probability of reducing emotional trauma, fear, anxiety and conflict when members of the special needs community come into contact with first responders.”
Although the program is still too new to track results, community support is evident.
Graycar received an overwhelmingly positive response from parents in attendance of the Starlight Ball where he presented the registry last month.
“I have spoken to several parents over the past two weeks, and every single one has been extremely appreciative in knowing that Livermore PD has a program like this in place,” he said.
To participate in the Special Needs Registry, complete the online form and turn it in to the Livermore Police Department in person or via email: snr@livermoreca.gov.