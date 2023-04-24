Livermore Police School Resource Officer Alex Gutierrez, crime analyst Lisajoy Calegari, and Murphy, one of the department’s two new support dogs, were among the Community Outreach Team members to attend the kick-off of the Special Olympics Summer Games for elementary school students last week at Granada High School.
Special needs students from all the elementary schools in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District competed in the track and field events, and Gutierrez assisted two Special Olympians with the Flame of Hope during the opening ceremonies.