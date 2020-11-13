A GoFundMe website page has been launched to raise funds for the annual Shop with A Cop program sponsored by the Livermore Police Department and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
Every year, police officers take students to breakfast and then shopping for Christmas, using donations to buy presents for family members and themselves.
This year, the goal is to raise $5,500 through the GoFundMe effort so officers can “adopt” 30 students in need identified by the school district.
In addition, the department is allowing male employees who make a personal $75 donation to go without shaving during November. Female employees are being encouraged to wear blue fingernail polish or a blue streak in their hair.
The police department’s Facebook page notes, “When you see one of our employees sporting a beard or blue hair, know that they contributed to this truly life-changing program, and you can too!”
To contribute to the GoFundMe effort, go to https://gf.me/v/c/n87r/shop-with-a-cop-livermore-2020.