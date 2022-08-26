The Livermore Police Department will hold a Tip a Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics at the Zephyr Grill & Bar, 1736 First St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Members of the police department will accept tips from customers that will go to help support local Special Olympic athletes.
Based in Washington, D.C., Special Olympics is an international organization that sponsors sports competitions for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. Special Olympic athletes do not pay to participate, and law enforcement has become a major fundraiser for the organization’s activities.