The Livermore Public Library is marking the 35th anniversary of its adult literacy program with an exhibit of personal stories from authors, including sharing the good things to be found in life every day.
Some of the authors include adult learners who honed their skills by meeting with volunteer tutors or in English conversation groups.
According to the library, each author determinedly models the practice of lifelong learning and represents the thousands of adult learners served by the literacy program through the years. The “Our Celebration Stories” exhibit also celebrates “the supportive and dedicated volunteers, past and present, who often share that they are the ones to benefit most from the tutoring experience.”
The exhibit will be on display in the Art Gallery at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., through Jan. 31.