The Livermore Public Library will host a Halloween-themed Haunted Terrarium craft program for teens at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, on the sundial patio of the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
The library will provide all craft supplies for the free program. Students in grades six through 12 can register at any Livermore Public Library location or by calling 925-373-5505.
The library also hosts a monthly Take & Make Crafts for Teens program. Students in grades six through 12 can pick up free craft kits at any Livermore Public Library location.
Kits will be available while supplies last on the following dates: Oct. 15 - Shrinky Dinks / Nov. 15 - Stress Balls / Dec. 15 - Bath Bombs