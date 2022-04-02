The Livermore Public Library will offer acrylic pour painting craft projects for students in grades six through 12 at all three library branches during April.
The technique combines acrylic paint with a liquid medium that is poured onto a canvas and spread around manually or by tilting the surface. Instructions, canvas, paint, and other supplies for the free program will be provided by the library. The program will take place outside on the library patios, weather permitting, and will be offered at 3:30 p.m. at the Rincon Branch Library on Friday, April 22; the Springtown Branch Library on Tuesday, April 26; and the Civic Center Library on Wednesday, April 27.
Registration is at 925-373-5505 or the information desk at any Livermore Public Library.