Livermore Public Library will host local author Tina Jones Williams for a Black Women Who Create online panel discussion via Zoom on Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.
Moderated by Williams, the panel features an eclectic group of women who are passionate about their crafts, were born in different decades, and come from varying backgrounds. The group includes writers, visual artists, educators, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs. Each panel member will share her story, why she chose her current path, challenges, successes, and hopes for the future.