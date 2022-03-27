The Livermore Public Library will celebrate National Library Week, from April 3 to 9, by urging patrons to read a book that may be outside their comfort zone.
The library’s “Blind Date with a Book” program encourages readers to select a wrapped book from a display at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. While the books are wrapped to conceal their titles, there are staff notes and other clues available to suggest what the books are about.
Each book comes with a “Rate your date” bookmarks for readers to share their feedback and be entered into a prize drawing.
For more information, call 925-373-5505 or visit livermorelibrary.net.