Livermore, CA (94550)

Today

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.