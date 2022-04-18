The Rincon Branch of the Livermore Public Library has restarted its Homework Help program. The free program offers students of all ages in-person help with math and reading from 3 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Students are also welcome to study or do homework independently in the Homework Help Center at the library, which includes computers and printers reserved for student-use only. The homework center also provides pencils, pens, paper, highlighters, markers, calculators, rulers, glue, flash cards, and resource books. The Rincon library is located at 725 Rincon Ave., in May Nissen Park. For more information, call 925-373-5540 or visit livermorelibrary.net.