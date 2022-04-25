The Livermore Public Library is seeking volunteers for its adult literacy program.
No previous experience is necessary, and the library will provide training for volunteers to provide in-person and virtual tutoring. Volunteers will be paired with adult learners.
According to the library, volunteers and their adult learners typically meet once or twice weekly, for one or two hours per session.
The next three-part tutor training will take place via Zoom, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 3; Thursday, May 5; and Tuesday, May 10.
To sign up for tutor training or for more information, call 925-373-5507 or email literacy@livermore.lib.ca.us.