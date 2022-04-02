The Livermore Public Library will host a Zoom presentation entitled, “Overcoming Stress and Anxiety Using Meditation,” on Tuesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.
Long-time meditation practitioner and lecturer Arvind Naik will teach a simple technique to help relieve stress and anxiety. A short meditation sitting is included in this program.
With an MBA in global business management from New York Institute of Technology, Arvind Naik has given several workshops on the topic of meditation. In these programs, Naik explores how meditation can help individuals develop physically, mentally, and spiritually.
Naik has led a meditation program at Target and regularly speaks at libraries and community centers across the country. Most recently, Naik spoke at Boston Scientific, introducing meditation as a tool for stress reduction in the workplace. He was also invited by the Columbia Heights Police Department to give talks on the many benefits
No registration is required to attend this free program. To attend, visit bit.ly/3uuKlNu. For more information, visit livermorelibrary.net or follow the Livermore Public Library on Facebook.