The Livermore Public Library will host an online discussion of forgiveness on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The 60-minute Zoom-based discussion, the third in the library’s series of Living Room Conversations, will begin at 7 p.m. Librarian Paul Sevilla will lead the round-robin conversation based on a discussion guide and a list of questions available at bit.ly/3kOpNeW. To register, call 925-373-5505. 