The Livermore Public Library will host an online discussion of forgiveness on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The 60-minute Zoom-based discussion, the third in the library’s series of Living Room Conversations, will begin at 7 p.m. Librarian Paul Sevilla will lead the round-robin conversation based on a discussion guide and a list of questions available at bit.ly/3kOpNeW. To register, call 925-373-5505.
Livermore Public Library to Host Conversation on Forgiveness
A couple of turkeys smile for the camera during Pleasanton's seventh annual Turkey Burn 5k and 10k race held at Ken Mercer Sports Park, Nov. 25. The event was sponsored by Pleasanton North Rotary Club. Nonperishable food donations assist the …
