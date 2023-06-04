The Livermore Public Library will host a free workshop at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 25, designed to help immigrants learn how to embrace their native culture while integrating into the U.S.
The interactive workshop at the Civic Center Library will be led by Livermore resident Senait Mesfin Piccigallo, author of the 2021 book, “You’re in America – Now What?”
During the workshop, the Ethiopia-born Piccigallo will share her own experiences immigrating to the U.S. by way of China and Eritrea.
It will cover such topics as cultural integration, individuality versus community, and why it’s important to share one’s unique culture with the larger community. Participants are encouraged to wear their own cultural attire.
A graduate of Asmara University in East Africa, Piccigallo has bachelor's degrees in sociology and anthropology.
The program is part of the library’s Authors and Arts Series, sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library.
Library to Host Cultural Workshop for Immigrants
