Inspired by the “Where’s Waldo” series of books, the Livermore Public Library will host a weekly scavenger hunt at the Springtown Branch Library, 998 Bluebell Drive, from Feb. 7 to May 25.
Those seeking Waldo will use the library catalog to find his hiding spot, after getting a clue at the information desk. Waldo’s location will change every Tuesday during the scavenger hunt. Successful hunters will earn one raffle ticket per week. Tickets will be entered into a drawing for prizes like Squishmallows, LEGO mini-kits, and craft kits, with two winners chosen at the end of each month.