The Livermore Public Library will host a meeting on Thursday, July 21, for students in grades six through 12 to discuss “Beware the Kitten Holy,” the first book in the Lumberjanes series of graphic novels.
Students who register with the library will receive their own copies of the book to read before the meeting.
The Lumberjanes series follows a group of girls at a summer camp plagued by strange creatures and supernatural phenomena. The first volume series won two Eisner Awards in 2015 for Best New Series and Best Publication for Teens. Introduced in 2015 and originally planned as an eight-book series, the Lumberjanes graphic novels eventually had a six-year run and ended in 2021 after 75 issues.
To register for the book club, call 925-373-5505 or visit the information desk at any Livermore Public Library.