Livermore Public Library staff will discuss their book recommendations for teens and adults during a Summer Reading Roundup at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29.
The roundup is part of the library’s Adult Summer Reading Program. Those who are unable to attend the in-person recommendation will also be able to view a recording of the roundup at bit.ly/3NojNFr.
Readers who participate in the library’s summer reading game will also be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift certificate for a local restaurant or business.
For more information, visit library.livermoreca.gov or the library’s Facebook page.