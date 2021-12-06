The Livermore Public Library will host an online How to Draw Comics workshop at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Zoom-based workshop for elementary school students will be led by Oliver Chin, who has written more than 20 picture books for children, including “The Year of the Dragon” and other “Tales from the Chinese Zodiac.”
Chin will review the history of Japanese comic books and graphic novels and teach students how to create their own comic books.
Registration is required by calling 925-373-5505 beginning Monday, Dec. 27. Free supplies can be picked up at all Livermore Public Library branches.